Major European indices close higher but most close near their session lows
UK FTSE outperformsThe major European indices are closing higher. However, most are closing near their session lows. The one exception is the UK FTSE which has the largest gain and closed near mid range.
The provisional closes are showing:
- German DAX, +0.5% after trading as high as 1.88%
- France's CAC, +0.8% after trading as high as +2.07%
- UK's FTSE 100, up 1.3%, after trading as high as 2.49%
- Spain's Ibex, +0.4% after trading as high as 1.99%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, is up 0.3% after trading as high as 1.78%
Benchmark 10 year yields close mixed with UK yields up 1.8 basis points . Italian yields fell by -1.8 basis points.
In other markets as London/European traders head for the exits:
- spot gold is continuing the tumble lower (following the clues from the higher USD) and trades down $-33.00 or -1.77% at $1866.48.
- Spot silver is also sharply lower by $1.35 or -5.55% to $23.04
- WTI crude oil futures are up $0.22 at $40.02
In the forex market, the GBP has taken over as the strongest of the major currencies from the USD. The USD is the 2nd strongest currency. The losers today include the risk and commodity currencies. The AUD is the weakest, and the NZD is also lower.