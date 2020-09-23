Major European indices close higher but most close near their session lows

Benchmark 10 year yields close mixed with UK yields up 1.8 basis points . Italian yields fell by -1.8 basis points.



spot gold is continuing the tumble lower (following the clues from the higher USD) and trades down $-33.00 or -1.77% at $1866.48.



Spot silver is also sharply lower by $1.35 or -5.55% to $23.04



WTI crude oil futures are up $0.22 at $40.02



In the forex market, the GBP has taken over as the strongest of the major currencies from the USD. The USD is the 2nd strongest currency. The losers today include the risk and commodity currencies. The AUD is the weakest, and the NZD is also lower.

