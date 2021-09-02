Major European indices close moderately higher

Provisional closes are showing:

German DAX, +0.1%



France's CAC, +0.1%



UK's FTSE 100, +0.2%



Spain's Ibex, unchanged



Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.2%



In other markets as London/European traders look to exit:



Spot gold is down $-2.40 or -0.13% at $1810.81.



Spot silver is down $0.26 or -1.06% $23.85



WTI crude oil futures are up $1.86 or 2.71% at $70.45



The price of bitcoin has dipped back below the $50,000 level but is still up $844 on the day at $49,720 (the high price reached $50,190 today)

Looking at the US stock market, the major indices are higher. The S&P and NASDAQ are on pace for a record close:



Dow industrial average up 150 points or 0.43% at 35463.60



S&P is up 18.5 points or 0.41% at 4542.56



NASDAQ is up 64 points or 0.42% at 15373.37

The US dollar moved lower in the North American morning session, but the CHF and JPY are even weaker (although only modestly).







The commodity currencies are strongest with the NZD, AUD and CAD leading the way.









US yields are marginally lower and trading near mid range of a narrow trading range.









