Major indices close higher, but well off the highs for the day

NASDAQ index leads the way but off 100 points from session highs

the major indices are closing higher but well off the highs for the day. Comments from





The final numbers are showing:

S&P index rose 25.70 points or 0.9% to 2868.44. The high reached 2898.23. The low extended to 2863.55

Nasdaq index rose and 98.406 points or 1.13% to 8809.12. The close was down 100 points off of the high for the day at 8909.96. The low was down at 8781.309

Dow Industrial average rose 133.33 point or 0.56% at 23883.09. The high reached 24169.72. The low extended to 23868.91 See here for global coronavirus case data

Fed Vice Chairman Clarida gave traders cause for pause that a "V" recovery was right around the corner. The Nasdaq index got within about 0.80% from the unchanged on the year level. Surpassing that level was not to be.