Major indices give up early gains on coronavirus fear

Nasdaq snaps 7 week win streak.  

The major indices give up early gains on coronavirus concerns and are ending the day lower.  For the week, the NASDAQ index snapped a 7 week winning streak and is ending down on the week. The Dow is in the midst of a four-day losing streak.  

The final numbers are showing:

  • The S&P index -30.09 points or -0.90% at 3295.45. The high reached 3333.18. The low extended to 3281.53
  • The Nasdaq index fell -87.568 points or -0.93% at 9314.91. The high reached 9451.43. The low extended to 9273.23
  • The Dow closed down -171 points or -0.58% at 28989.73. The high reached 29288.79. The low extended to 28843.31.
For the week, the major indices all closed in the red:
  • Dow industrial average, -1.05%
  • S&P index, -0.64%
  • NASDAQ index, -0.45%
Apart from the German Dax and the Australia's S&P/ASX 200, the major global indices end the week negative (see charts below).

