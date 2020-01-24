Major indices give up early gains on coronavirus fear

Nasdaq snaps 7 week win streak.

The major indices give up early gains on coronavirus concerns and are ending the day lower. For the week, the NASDAQ index snapped a 7 week winning streak and is ending down on the week. The Dow is in the midst of a four-day losing streak.





The final numbers are showing:





The S&P index -30.09 points or -0.90% at 3295.45. The high reached 3333.18. The low extended to 3281.53

The Nasdaq index fell -87.568 points or -0.93% at 9314.91. The high reached 9451.43. The low extended to 9273.23

The Dow closed down -171 points or -0.58% at 28989.73. The high reached 29288.79. The low extended to 28843.31.

For the week, the major indices all closed in the red:

Dow industrial average, -1.05%



S&P index, -0.64%



NASDAQ index, -0.45%

Apart from the German Dax and the Australia's S&P/ASX 200, the major global indices end the week negative (see charts below).









