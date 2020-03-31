Major indices open lower, but off the pre-market lows

Major indices down about -0.5% give or take

The major US stock indices are opening lower, but off the premarket low levels. Generally speaking, the major indices are down about -0.6% to -0.7% in early trading.







A snapshot is currently showing:

S&P index, -17.42 points or -0.66% at 2609.23



Nasdaq index -47.51 points or -0.61% at 7726.64

Dow -162 points or -0.73% at 22165

S&P index is down -11.7%

NASDAQ index is down -9.78%

Dow is down -12.68%

S&P index -19.14%

NASDAQ index -13.72%

Dow -22% Month-end/quarter and can lead to increased volatility and "rebalancing" flows. For the quarter, stocks are sharply lower and bonds were sharply higher (lower yields). The combination should lead to a rebalancing into stocks in at a bonds generally speaking. However, the flows can be a fickle thing and movements may have already taken place.

Of course price action is volatile. Today is finally the last day of the month and the quarter. For the month the: