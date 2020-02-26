Major indices trades to new lows. Move into the red.

Up and down swings

The US major indices have traded to new session lows in the last few minutes and also moved into the red for the day.



The S&P is currently trading down -0.43%

The NASDAQ is currently trading down -0.19%



The Dow is trading down -0.54% at the highs today:



The S&P index is up 1.74%



The NASDAQ index is up 2.04%



Dow was up 1.7% The recent move to the downside is being attributed to a report that 83 people in Nassau County (NY) being monitored for possible coronavirus exposure.





The market is shooting now and asking question later. If this report has legs, it brings a new level of fear to the virus and it's spread.



The CDC has been warning that coronavirus was "not if, but when". Does that have anything to do with this report?





The Nasdaq just moved back into positive territory at 8988 after moving to 8927.79





Markets are very volatile.