Major stock indices open higher

NASDAQ leads the way to the upside after leading the way lower yesterday

The major indices are opening higher with the NASDAQ leading the way to the upside. Yesterday the results were reversed. The NASDAQ fell the most, declining by -1.27%. The S&P index fell by -0.65% and the Dow declined by -0.77%.





A snapshot of the major indices currently shows







S&P index up 14.7 points or 0.46% at 3233

NASDAQ index up 75 points or 0.72% at 10478'



Dow industrial average up 38 points or 0.14% at 26416



Boeing at worse than expected numbers today but the stock is still higher by 0.35%.







Apple shares are up 0.85%. The leaders from Apple, Google, Amazon and Facebook will travel to Capitol Hill today to discuss antitrust monopolistic questions.







Amazon is up 0.65%



Facebook is up 0.91%



Alphabet is up 0.2%

earnings after the close today include:

Facebook

PayPal

Qualcomm

ServiceNow

Lam research

O'Reilly Auto Parts Thursday will be the biggest earnings day per date. Before the opening the following companies will release: UPS

MasterCard

AstraZeneca

P&G

Anheuser-Busch

Lily After the close on Thursday, some of the bigger names will announce including: Amazon



Apple



Ford Motor



Alphabet



Gilead



MGM resorts



Xilinx



Electronic Arts



Thursday will be the biggest earnings day per date. Before the opening the following companies will release:After the close on Thursday, some of the bigger names will announce including:



