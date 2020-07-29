Major stock indices open higher
Technical Analysis
NASDAQ leads the way to the upside after leading the way lower yesterday
The major indices are opening higher with the NASDAQ leading the way to the upside. Yesterday the results were reversed. The NASDAQ fell the most, declining by -1.27%. The S&P index fell by -0.65% and the Dow declined by -0.77%.
A snapshot of the major indices currently shows
- S&P index up 14.7 points or 0.46% at 3233
- NASDAQ index up 75 points or 0.72% at 10478'
- Dow industrial average up 38 points or 0.14% at 26416
Boeing at worse than expected numbers today but the stock is still higher by 0.35%.
Apple shares are up 0.85%. The leaders from Apple, Google, Amazon and Facebook will travel to Capitol Hill today to discuss antitrust monopolistic questions.
- Amazon is up 0.65%
- Facebook is up 0.91%
- Alphabet is up 0.2%
earnings after the close today include:
- PayPal
- Qualcomm
- ServiceNow
- Lam research
- O'Reilly Auto Parts
- UPS
- MasterCard
- AstraZeneca
- P&G
- Anheuser-Busch
- Lily
- Amazon
- Apple
- Ford Motor
- Alphabet
- Gilead
- MGM resorts
- Xilinx
- Electronic Arts