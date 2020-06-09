Nasdaq 10K

Index reaches 5 figures for the first time ever...

The Nasdaq index has surpassed 5 figures...it has passed 10k. The high price reached 10,002.50 (so far). We currently trade just below that level at 9997.









For the year to date, the index is up 11.36% now on the year. That was after a -32.60% decline from the Febuary high to the March low.





Going back a year, the index is up 27.74%.





Since the March 23 low the gain is 50.77%.



No matter how you slice it, it is impressive. It is relentless. It continues to outpace and lead.





Traders will now look to the February high at 9838.37 as a close risk level. If the price cannot get below, the sellers are not taking control. The low today reached 9863.27.