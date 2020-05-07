NASDAQ index opens and is trading in the black for the year

Just above unchanged levels for the year





A snapshot of the indices a minute or so into the open is currently showing:

S&P index, +35.65 points or 1.25% at 2884.07



NASDAQ index up 116.82 points or 1.32% at 8971.21



Dow industrial average up 221.56 points or 0.94% at 23886.20

In the US debt market, yields are mixed:

2 year 0.176%, -0.2 basis points

5 year 0.360%, -1.1 basis points



10 year 0.696%, -0.6 basis points



30 year 1.398%, +0.5 basis points

Spot gold is trading up $11.81 or 0.7% at $1697.52

WTI crude oil futures are higher by $2.15 or 8.96% at $26.14. That is off the high price of $26.74 but well off the lows as well at $23.41

The NASDAQ index is opening up and the price has traded above the closing level for the year at 8972.60, erasing the losses. The high price reached 8975.41 in the 1st moments of trading.