Nasdaq index turns positive.
Technical Analysis
S&P and Dow still lag
The NASDAQ index has turned a positive after earlier declines.
The leader of stocks this year is currently trading up 3 points or 0.03% up 9124.27. The high price extended to 9140.285. The low reached 9053.176.
Recall that last week the price moved into positive territory for the year above the 8972.60 level. That level remains a key support going forward.
The S&P index and the Dow industrial average is still lag.
- The S&P index is down -19.38 points or -0.66% at 2910.37
- the Dow industrial average is down -244 points or -1.01%