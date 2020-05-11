Nasdaq index turns positive.

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | nasdaq

S&P and Dow still lag

The NASDAQ index has turned a positive after earlier declines.

The leader of stocks this year is currently trading up 3 points or 0.03% up 9124.27. The high price extended to 9140.285. The low reached 9053.176.

Recall that last week the price moved into positive territory for the year above the 8972.60 level. That level remains a key support going forward.

The S&P index and the Dow industrial average is still lag.
  • The S&P index is down -19.38 points or -0.66% at 2910.37
  • the Dow industrial average is down -244 points or -1.01%

See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose