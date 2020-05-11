Nasdaq index turns positive.

S&P and Dow still lag

The NASDAQ index has turned a positive after earlier declines.





The leader of stocks this year is currently trading up 3 points or 0.03% up 9124.27. The high price extended to 9140.285. The low reached 9053.176.





Recall that last week the price moved into positive territory for the year above the 8972.60 level. That level remains a key support going forward.







The S&P index and the Dow industrial average is still lag.

