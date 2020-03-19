New high for the USDJPY

The buyers remain in control

The USDJPY is made a new session high with the price moving up to 110.33. The price currently trades at 110.26 just off that level.









As per an earlier post, the price really today bounced off of its 200 bar moving average on the 4 hour chart, and that if the price can hold support against the 100 bar MA, the buyers would remain in control. That has indeed happened in the NY session, and the same risk level is in play. The current 100 bar moving average comes in at 109.754. Stay above keeps the buyers in control today and going forward. It will take a move below the 100 bar MA and the rising 200 bar moving average (green line currently at 109.374) to hurt the bullish technical bias.



