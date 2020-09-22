NZDUSD falls to new day lows.

Trades to lowest level since September 9

The NZDUSD traded to the highest level since March/April 2019 on Monday only to fail within 6 pips of that new high.









The high price on Monday reached 0.67969. That took out the July 19, 2019 high of 0.6790. Since the failure, the price action has been to the downside with most of the decline coming yesterday.





Today (see hourly chart below), has seen more up and down price action. However the price is trading to new session lows at 0.66216. The next targets come in at the September 8 low at 0.66114 and the September 9 low at 0.6600 . That low is a nice round number. If broken, it should solicit more selling in the pair.



