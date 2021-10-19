Onshore yuan posts strongest close against dollar since mid-June
Technical Analysis
USD/CNY closes the domestic session just below the 6.40 mark
Chinese officials have been trying to keep the yuan in a "sweet spot" in between 6.40 and 6.50 over the past few months so let's see if they will have the appetite to try and keep things that way over the next few days.
But this also just reaffirms the weaker dollar sentiment on the day, as the greenback is struggling across the board while at the same time bolsters aussie and kiwi sentiment - both of which are leading gains in the major currencies space.