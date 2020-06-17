So much for the breaks

Markets are misbehaving...

The markets are misbehaving. The market broke after Texas reported a surge in hospitalizations, but the pattern being developed that it will take more than a region to bother the markets. Moreover, the hope regarding coronavirus now in the US is just plow through it. If you are vulnerable, take care of yourself. Pres. Trump will be rallying up Oklahoma and Arizona in the next week. Let er rip and see where the cards fall.





For the markets: