S&P and NASDAQ index close at new record highs

A look at the final numbers are showing:

S&P index rose 7.78 points or 0.23% at 3389.77. The close today surpassed the February 19 high close of 3386.15. The index they also took out the high intraday level from February 19 that 3393.52. The new all-time intraday high price is 3395.06. The S&P index is now up 4.92% year-to-date



NASDAQ index also closed at a new record high. It moved up by 81.118 points or 0.73% to 11210.84. The intraday high price of 11230.61 is now the new all time high intraday level. The low price reached 11103.83. The NASDAQ index year-to-date is up 24.95 points



Dow industrial average fell -66.84 points or -0.24% to 27778.07. It's high price reached 27891.12, while its low extended to 27668.79. The Dow industrial average is still down -2.66% on the year.



The flow funds in the US also did not benefit the small-cap Russell 2000. It fell by -1.02% on the day.







The European markets also did not do well today. Each of the major indices gave up gains and closed lower on the day led by the UK FTSE which fell by -0.83%.













