S&P and Nasdaq still on track for record closes but off highs for the day

S&P needs to close above 4255.15

Both the S&P and NASDAQ index are still on track for record closes today. The NASDAQ is working on its third straight record close. It's price is currently up 82 points or 0.57% at 14353.21. However it is off it's high of 141414.46.



For the S&P index, a close above 4255.15 would be a record close. That high was reached on June 14. The current price is at 4266.08, up 24.17 points or 0.57%. The high for day reached 4271.28.