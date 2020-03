Stocks roaring to the upside





The biggest gainer in the Dow is Boeing which is up near 16% on the day. Trading remains very volatile.



The major stock indices are roaring to the upside with the S&P index now over 4% (up 4.30%). The Dow industrial average is also rising sharply. It is up 4.4%. The NASDAQ composite index is lagging with a gain of 3.57%.