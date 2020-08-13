S&P index rejects all time high levels, turns back down on the day.

S&P index now down -0.36% after fail above all time high closing level.

The S&P index climbed for the 2nd day above its all-time high closing level and approached the all-time intraday high at 3393.52. The high price reached 3387.24. However the price has rotated back to the downside and has turned back negative on the day. The pair just reached down to the session lows at 3367.41. It is currently trading at 3373.78 or down -6.55 points or -0.19%





The NASDAQ index moved above its all-time high closing level at 11108 on its way to a session high of 11124.85. It too has reversed lower and currently trades at 11042.22, still up +30 points or 0.27%, but well off the session high.







The Dow which has lagged all day reached a high at 27986.10, but is trading now at 27877.50, down -100 points or -0.35%