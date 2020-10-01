Stocks close with their 5th positive close in the last 6 trading days

Hopes for a stimulus package

The US major stock indices closed higher for the 5th day over the last 6 days. The NASDAQ led the way and is closing near the session highs. It is also at the highest level since September 3.





The Dow and S&P also closed higher but are nearer the midpoint of their trading ranges and with smaller gains. Nevertheless those indices are up for the 2nd consecutive day.





The final numbers are showing:

The S&P index closed up 17.8 points or 0.53% at 3380.80. The high price reached 3397.18. The low price extended to 3361.39

The NASDAQ index is closing up 159.00 points or 1.42% at 11326.50. The high price reached 11344.13. The low extended to 11240.53

The Dow closed up 35.20 points or 0.13% at 27816.90. The high price reached 28041.46. The low extended to 27669.26. Some of the biggest winners today included:

Chewy, +7.55%

Netflix, +5.53%



Twitter, +4.94%



Tesla, +4.4%



Charles Schwab, +4.17%



Slack, +3.95%



CrowdStrike, +3.89%

Square, +3.73%



AMD, +3.54%

First Solar, +3.46%

Zoom, +2.76%



Beyond Meat, +2.72%



American Airlines, +2.36%



Amazon, +2.35%



micron, +2.07%

