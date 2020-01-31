Stocks end ugly as weekend coronavirus fears can't slow the slide

Dow down -600 points/-2.09%





The final numbers are showing:

S&P fell -58.14 points or -1.77% to 3225.52

Nasdaq fell -148 points or -1.59% to 9150.94

Dow fell -603.41 points or -2.09% to 28256.03. For the month, the Nasdaq did still and positive for the month, but the S&P and Dow closed the month lower. S&P, -0.16%



Nasdaq, +1.99%

Dow, -0.99% In Europe today the major indices also closed near session lows. On what happened and Portugal but the PSI 20 did peek out a gain for the day.





ForexLive

The US stocks end an ugly day near the lows for the day. The Dow industrial average fell by over 600 points/2%. It was the worst day since August 23. Moreover the Dow ended the month lower for the 1st time in 5 months. For the S&P it had their worst day since October 2 . The Dow ended the month lower for the 1st time in 5 months. The S&P and NASDAQ had their worst start to the year in 5 years. You get the picture.