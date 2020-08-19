Stocks open with modest gains

S&P index up 2.63 points or 0.08% at 3392.41



NASDAQ index up 1.62 points or 0.01% at 11212.40



Dow up 20.87 points or 0.08% at 27798.94

Lowes earnings beat estimates in is trading up 1.7% in early trading. Home Depot which announced the previous day and also be expectations is up 0.83% today.







Airline stocks are higher today with United up 3.22%, Southwest up 2.61% and Delta up 2.53%







Apple moves closer to its $2 trillion capitalization level. The price needs to get above $467. It is currently trading at $465.







Nvidia announces earnings after the close. The stock is currently trading down -0.49% at $488.04.

