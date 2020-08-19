Stocks open with modest gains

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Stocks edging higher after record closes for the S&P and NASDAQ yesterday

The major indices are opening modestly higher, but there is some shopping above and below the 0 line for the NASDAQ index in early trading. Recall the S&P and NASDAQ both closed at record highs yesterday. The snapshot of the major indices currently shows:

  • S&P index up 2.63 points or 0.08% at 3392.41
  • NASDAQ index up 1.62 points or 0.01% at 11212.40
  • Dow up 20.87 points or 0.08% at 27798.94
Lowes earnings beat estimates in is trading up 1.7% in early trading. Home Depot which announced the previous day and also be expectations is up 0.83% today.

Airline stocks are higher today with United up 3.22%, Southwest up 2.61% and Delta up 2.53%

Apple moves closer to its $2 trillion capitalization level. The price needs to get above $467. It is currently trading at $465.

Nvidia announces earnings after the close.  The stock is currently trading down -0.49% at $488.04.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose