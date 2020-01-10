The AUD is the strongest and the CHF is the weakest as NA traders enter

It employment day in the US and Canada

As traders position themselves (or square themselves) ahead of the December jobs reports from Canada and the US (released at 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT), the AUD is the strongest and the CHF is the weakest (the CHF was the strongest yesterday). The AUD is rebounding after better retail sales (0.9% gain vs 0.4% estimate).





The USD is mixed with gains vs the EUR, JPY, CHF and CAD, and declines vs the AUD and GBP. For the CAD, it too is mixed to a down. It is up vs the CHF, unchanged vs the EUR and JPY and down vs the USD, GBP and AUD.









The ranges below are showing a "steady as she goes" attitude to trading ahead of the key reports. The largest range vs the USD is only 43 points for the GBPUSD (that is well below the 22 day average range fo about 120 pips. The EURUSD only has a 26 pip tradng range and the USDJPY has only managed a 19 pip range. All the major pairs are within 20 pips of unchanged in the morning snapshot.









In other markets:



Spot gold Is trading down $2.70 or -0.17% at $1549.50



WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.03 or 0.05% at $59.59

In the premarket for US equities, the major indices are expected to open higher (as per the futures), with the down industrial average projected to open just above the 29,000 level (of course all will change at 8:30 AM ET). The snapshot now currently shows:



S&P index up 6 points



Dow up 46 points



NASDAQ up 35points



German DAX, +0.21%



France's CAC, unchanged



UK's FTSE 100, -0.1%



Spain's Ibex, +0.3%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.4%

In the US debt market, reach a little changed after yesterday's decline. The US treasury headaches dollars 30 year auction yesterday was helped to push yields the downside:





In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are tilted to the downside:





In the European equity market, major indices are mixed. The German DAX is moving closer to its all-time high at 13,598.84. The high price today reached 13,548.20