The JPY is the strongest and the NZD is the weakest as the NA session begins

As the North American session begins, the JPY (followed closely by the USD) is the strongest and the NZD is the weakest. The pattern is one following a risk off/flight to safety one as higher energy has traders thinking of stagflation. The price of crude oil reached an overnight high of $79.78, the highest level since November 2014, before coming off over the last few hours (Putin just said Russia is interested in stabilizing global oil prices which has led to negative ticks as NA traders enter). Nevertheless, the higher oil has led to a rise in interest rates and move down in stocks. The German 10 year reached a high of -0.147% as it moves closer to 0.00%. In the US, the 5 year yield moved back above the 1.000% level at its high (it moved above 1.0% last week to a high of 1.042% before retreating). The US stocks are down sharply in pre-market trading. Europe shares are also lower with declines near 2%. For the NZD, the RBNZ did indeed raise rates by 0.25% but the rally on the news, led to selling on the fact flows (and 'risk off' sentiment - see post here warning of that potential).