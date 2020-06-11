The NZDUSD has fallen below the 200 hour MA for the first time since May 19

On the moved to the downside the pair was able to extend below a swing area between 0.64678 at 0.64823 (see yellow area in the chart above). If the price can stay below those levels, the sellers still have the short-term advantage/control.





Yesterday the price reached the highest level since January 27. However, in the process only took out the previous day high by about 4 pips. The inability to extend higher and the subsequent fall below an upward sloping trendline and the 100 hour moving average, gave the sellers more confidence the high it might be in place.



