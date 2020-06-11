S&P index trades below 3000
Technical Analysis
NASDAQ index down 5%. Dow industrial average down 6.95%Stocks continue to get hit as the last half-hour trading begins.
- The S&P index fell below the 3000 level to 2999.49. The current price is at 3002-187 points or -5.82%. The S&P index fell below the 200 day moving average the 1st time since June 4. The 200 day moving average comes in at 3013
- NASDAQ index is trading down over 510 points or -5.11% at 9507.18.
- Dow industrial average is the hardest hit with a -6.94% decline to 25,118 currently.
Other highlights
- The Dow and S&P are down for the 3rd straight day.
- The NASDAQ index is down for the 1st time in 5 days. Yesterday the index closed at a record high level and above 10,000 for the 1st time on record.
In other markets:
- crude oil is getting hammered and down $-3.92 or -9.9% to $35.68
- spot gold is trading down $-10.65 or -0.61% at $1728.03
US 10 year yields are down 6.38 basis points to 0.662%. The 30 year bonds are down -10.1 basis points to 1.405%