S&P index trades below 3000

NASDAQ index down 5%. Dow industrial average down 6.95%





The S&P index fell below the 3000 level to 2999.49. The current price is at 3002-187 points or -5.82%. The S&P index fell below the 200 day moving average the 1st time since June 4. The 200 day moving average comes in at 3013

NASDAQ index is trading down over 510 points or -5.11% at 9507.18.

Dow industrial average is the hardest hit with a -6.94% decline to 25,118 currently.

Other highlights







The Dow and S&P are down for the 3rd straight day.

The NASDAQ index is down for the 1st time in 5 days. Yesterday the index closed at a record high level and above 10,000 for the 1st time on record. In other markets:



crude oil is getting hammered and down $-3.92 or -9.9% to $35.68



spot gold is trading down $-10.65 or -0.61% at $1728.03

US 10 year yields are down 6.38 basis points to 0.662%. The 30 year bonds are down -10.1 basis points to 1.405%











Stocks continue to get hit as the last half-hour trading begins.