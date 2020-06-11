The US stocks open with sharp declines

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Dow leads the tumble

The US stocks are opening with sharp declines with the Dow leading the way to the downside with a and opening decline of over 3.1% (it is currently rebounding a bit). The S&P and NASDAQ are still sharply lower.  Recall the NASDAQ index close at a record levels yesterday and above the 10,000 level for the 1st time. It is currently trading down over 200 points.

The snapshot of the current market is showing:
  • S&P index - -80 points or -2.53% at 3109.64
  • NASDAQ index -205 points or -2.04% at 9817.6
  • Dow industrial average -753 points or -2.79% at 26233

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose