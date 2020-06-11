The US stocks open with sharp declines

Dow leads the tumble

The US stocks are opening with sharp declines with the Dow leading the way to the downside with a and opening decline of over 3.1% (it is currently rebounding a bit). The S&P and NASDAQ are still sharply lower. Recall the NASDAQ index close at a record levels yesterday and above the 10,000 level for the 1st time. It is currently trading down over 200 points.





The snapshot of the current market is showing:

