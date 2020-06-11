The US stocks open with sharp declines
Technical Analysis
Dow leads the tumble
The US stocks are opening with sharp declines with the Dow leading the way to the downside with a and opening decline of over 3.1% (it is currently rebounding a bit). The S&P and NASDAQ are still sharply lower. Recall the NASDAQ index close at a record levels yesterday and above the 10,000 level for the 1st time. It is currently trading down over 200 points.
The snapshot of the current market is showing:
- S&P index - -80 points or -2.53% at 3109.64
- NASDAQ index -205 points or -2.04% at 9817.6
- Dow industrial average -753 points or -2.79% at 26233