The USDCHF trades between its hourly moving averages





Although getting below the 200 hour moving average would increase the bearish bias, there is additional support against a swing area at 0.94786 to 0.94817. That would be another hurdle to get to and through for more downside potential.





The high for the week was reached on Monday at 0.9546. The low for the week was on Tuesday at 0.94626.. That low test the 50% of the move up from last week's low to the Friday high at 0.94639. Overall for the week, the pair has seen a lot of up and down price action. Trading between the moving averages seems apropos for the weeks price action. However, at some point the price will break and run from the current consolidation area.



