UK Minister Gove: No formal response has been received from the EU to PMs letter

Author: Greg Michalowski

UK Minister Gove getting ducks in a row

UK Minister Gove is on the wires saying:
  • there has been no formal response received from the EU to PM Johnson's letter
  • no certainty that EU will grant Brexit extension
  • I must take the steps now to take care of the increased possibility of leaving without a deal
  • we must intensify contingency arrangements
The expectations are that the EU would not respond immediately to the Prime Minister's letter as they wait out the legislative process in the UK.  

