US 10 year yield moves above 1.60% for the first time since June

Highest level since June 4

The 10 year yield has moved above the 1.600% level for the first time since June 4. The move higher pushed above the June 17 high of 1.594%. It also moved above a Topside channel trendline near 1.584%.









The high yield for the year came in on March 30 at 1.774%. From that high, the price trended to the downside bottoming at 1.127% on July 20. Since then the yield has increased 48 basis points..





Technically the price moved above its 100 day moving average on September 23, retested that moving average level on September 24 before starting its move back to the upside.





June 17 at 1.594% The swing low on Monday stalled ahead of the 50% midpoint at 1.450% and has been up four of the last five trading days

