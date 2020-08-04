US 5 year yield falls below the 0.20% to a new low record





The fall yield has helped to send gold back up toward unchanged and trades above and below the unchanged level. Silver is also higher.





Technically, the 5 year yield has been moving steadily to the downside since last Wednesday. On that day, the price tested its 200 hour moving average (green line in the chart above). The low yield on Friday reached 0.2044% and bounced. Today, the move to the down side has resumed.







The 10 year yield is also lower on the day but remains still above its March 9 all-time low yield level of 0.3137%. The yield is currently at 0.5118%

