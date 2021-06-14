US major indices open with mixed results

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

NASDAQ up for five the last six trading days

The major indices are opening with modest changes. The Dow is down, the S&P is modestly lower. The NASDAQ index is modestly higher:
  • Dow, -44 points or -0.12% at 34436
  • S&P index -2.7 points or -0.06% at 4244.70
  • NASDAQ index now trading unchanged at 14069.36
in other markets:
  • Spot gold is down to $27.72 or -1.48% at 1849.86.
  • Spot silver is down $0.33 or -1.2% $27.58
  • WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.66 or 0.93% $71.58
The price of bitcoin has moved back above the $40,000 level currently trading at $40,400.

The US debt market, yields are higher with the 10 year yield up 1.9 basis points.

10 year yield Forex, the NZD remains the strongest. The JPY is now the weakest. The USD is lower than the North American open. The CAD is higher. 

The ranges and changes for the major currency pairs
