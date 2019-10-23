US stocks are opening mixed. Dow up marginally. Nasdaq down. S&P near unchanged

Mixed opening for US stocks

A few minutes into the new trading day for US equities, is showing mixed results for the major indices.  The snapshot currently shows

  • S&P index near unchanged at 2995
  • NASDAQ composite index down -17 points or -0.22% at 8086
  • Dow up 55 points or 0.20% at 26842
Microsoft, PayPal, Ford, and Tesla will release their earnings after the close. 

Caterpillar reported disappointing earnings and revenues, but have reversed premarket declines and is trading higher by $0.21. Boeing also missed on earnings but beat on revenues. It too is higher and helping the Dow. 

In the US debt market yields are lower with the biggest decline in the 2 year note sector. The US treasury will auction off 5 year notes at 1 PM ET today.

US yields are lower
