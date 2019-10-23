US stocks are opening mixed. Dow up marginally. Nasdaq down. S&P near unchanged

S&P index near unchanged at 2995



NASDAQ composite index down -17 points or -0.22% at 8086



Dow up 55 points or 0.20% at 26842

Microsoft, PayPal, Ford, and Tesla will release their earnings after the close.





Caterpillar reported disappointing earnings and revenues, but have reversed premarket declines and is trading higher by $0.21. Boeing also missed on earnings but beat on revenues. It too is higher and helping the Dow.







In the US debt market yields are lower with the biggest decline in the 2 year note sector. The US treasury will auction off 5 year notes at 1 PM ET today.









