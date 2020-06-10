US stocks close mixed but off highs





The S&P index and the Dow industrial average fell as financial slumped. Boeing shares were lower once again falling by 6.14% on the day.





The final numbers are showing:



S&P index minus 17.04.4 -0.53% at 3190.14



NASDAQ index up 66.595 points or 0.67% at 10020.34



Dow industrial average fell -282.31 points or -1.04% at 26989.95/

The NASDAQ index led the way and was the only major indices in Europe or the US to close higher. It also closed at a new all-time record high. Amazon, Microsoft, and Apple all closed at record high levels.