US stocks close mixed but off highs
Technical Analysis
NASDAQ index closes at a record levelThe US stocks are closing the session with mixed results and well off the highs for the day. Both the S&P index and the Dow industrial average is closing near their session lows.
The NASDAQ index led the way and was the only major indices in Europe or the US to close higher. It also closed at a new all-time record high. Amazon, Microsoft, and Apple all closed at record high levels.
The S&P index and the Dow industrial average fell as financial slumped. Boeing shares were lower once again falling by 6.14% on the day.
The final numbers are showing:
- S&P index minus 17.04.4 -0.53% at 3190.14
- NASDAQ index up 66.595 points or 0.67% at 10020.34
- Dow industrial average fell -282.31 points or -1.04% at 26989.95/