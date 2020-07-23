US stocks dip to new session lows
Technical Analysis
Major indices run out of upward steam
the major US indices are trading lower and making new session lows in early New York trading. The major indices have run out of upside steam, after trying to rally. The Dow industrial average however has not been able to extend and positive territory today. The S&P's for day win streak and Dow's 3 day win streak are at risk today.
A look at the major indices currently shows:
- S&P index -11.3 points or -0.35% at 3264.98. The low just extended to 3263.47. The S&P was up 0.12% at the high
- The NASDAQ index is down 47 points or -0.45% at 10661. The low price reached 10647.11 (so off the lows). The NASDAQ hi reached +0.21% today
- The Dow is currently trading down 145 points or -0.54% at 26869. The low reached 26831.10. It's high price could only get to a -0.12% on the day