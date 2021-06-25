US stocks end mixed. S&P back-to-back record close

Nasdaq 3 day string of record closes snapped

The US major stock indices are closing mixed with the Dow leading the way. The S&P closed higher for the 2nd consecutive day. The Nasdaq snapped it's three day of record closes with a modest loss.





S&P index rose 14.33 points or 0.34% at 4280.81



NASDAQ index fell -9.32 points or -0.06% at 14360.39



Dow gained 238.67 points or 0.7% at 34435.49

Russell 2000 index rose 0.84 points or 0.04% at 2334.46



S&P index rose 2.74%



NASDAQ index rose 2.35%



Dow industrial average rose 3.44%



Russell 2000 of small-cap stocks rose up 4.59%

In the European equity markets today, the major indices closed higher with the exception of the France's CAC which fell -0.13%. The biggest gain or was the UK FTSE 100 which rose 0.37%:



Below are the 5- day point changes and the % changes of the major global indices.





For the week, all the major indices are closing higher with the small-cap Russell 2000 and the Dow 30 leading the way: