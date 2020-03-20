US stocks mixed in early trading

Dow and S&P down. The Nasdaq is holding gains but all well off the highs

The US stocks are mixed in early trading. 

The S&P and Dow are trading lower. The Nasdaq is holding onto gains. However all the major indices are well off the pre-market highs.

The snapshot is currently showing:
  • S&P index -18.63 points or -0.76% at 2391.55
  • NASDAQ index +47 points or 0.64% at 7195.92
  • Dow -4.2 points or -0.02% at 20086.
A look around the other markets are showing:
  • spot gold at $1490.70, up $19.80 or 1.35%
  • WTI crude oil futures has given up gains and trades down by $1.49 or -5.91% at $23.73.  Russia says stay out of our business.
 In the US debt market yields are lower and closer to the lows for the day:
  • 2 year 0.381%, -7 basis points
  • 5 year 0.591%, -9.6 basis points
  • 10 year 0.993%, -14.7 basis points
  • 30 year 1.610%, -17.3 basis points
A snapshot of the forex market currently shows the GBP as the strongest and the JPY has taken over as the weakest from the USD.

The shorts and weakest of the major currencies

