US stocks mixed in early trading

Dow and S&P down. The Nasdaq is holding gains but all well off the highs

The US stocks are mixed in early trading.





The S&P and Dow are trading lower. The Nasdaq is holding onto gains. However all the major indices are well off the pre-market highs.



The snapshot is currently showing:

S&P index -18.63 points or -0.76% at 2391.55



NASDAQ index +47 points or 0.64% at 7195.92



Dow -4.2 points or -0.02% at 20086.

spot gold at $1490.70, up $19.80 or 1.35%

WTI crude oil futures has given up gains and trades down by $1.49 or -5.91% at $23.73. Russia says stay out of our business. In the US debt market yields are lower and closer to the lows for the day: In the US debt market yields are lower and closer to the lows for the day:

2 year 0.381%, -7 basis points

5 year 0.591%, -9.6 basis points



10 year 0.993%, -14.7 basis points



30 year 1.610%, -17.3 basis points

A snapshot of the forex market currently shows the GBP as the strongest and the JPY has taken over as the weakest from the USD.







ForexLive

A look around the other markets are showing: