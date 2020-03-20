US stocks mixed in early trading
Dow and S&P down. The Nasdaq is holding gains but all well off the highs
The S&P and Dow are trading lower. The Nasdaq is holding onto gains. However all the major indices are well off the pre-market highs.
The snapshot is currently showing:
A look around the other markets are showing:
- S&P index -18.63 points or -0.76% at 2391.55
- NASDAQ index +47 points or 0.64% at 7195.92
- Dow -4.2 points or -0.02% at 20086.
- spot gold at $1490.70, up $19.80 or 1.35%
- WTI crude oil futures has given up gains and trades down by $1.49 or -5.91% at $23.73. Russia says stay out of our business.
- 2 year 0.381%, -7 basis points
- 5 year 0.591%, -9.6 basis points
- 10 year 0.993%, -14.7 basis points
- 30 year 1.610%, -17.3 basis points
A snapshot of the forex market currently shows the GBP as the strongest and the JPY has taken over as the weakest from the USD.