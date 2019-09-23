US stocks move into the black

Earlier declines erased

The US stocks have moved back into the black after opening lower.





The snapshot is showing:

S&P index up 1.89 points or 0.06% at 2993.92. The low reached 2982.23

NASDAQ index +3 points or 0.05% at 8122. The low reached 8085.33

Dow is up 20 points or 0.07% of 26955. The low reached 26831.34.







The USD has moved a little lower relative to the other major currencies in the NY session (it was up at the start of the day). The green back is still up vs the EUR, GBP and CAD, but is down vs the NZD (the weakest), AUD, CHF and JPY.









US yields remain lower by 3 to 4.3 bps across the curve. The 2-10 spread is now little higher on the day.