US stocks open higher with the Dow outpacing

The snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average up 211 points or 0.61% at 35124



S&P index up 19.9 points or 0.45% of 4458.28



NASDAQ index up 42 points or 0.28% at 14865.80



US yields are higher with the five year up 4.4 basis points leading the way. It has reached a high yield of 1.106%.











In the forex, the GBP remains the strongest of the majors while the JPY is still the weakest. The USD has moved marginally higher after the better retail sales, but remains mixed.







