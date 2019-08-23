US stocks open lower after China's tariff news

Dow down about -125. Nasdaq down -0.56%

The China tariffs reversed the stocks in pre-market trading. The major indices are opening with declines (albeit modest).





The snapshot is showing:





S&P index, -14.51 points or -0.50% at 2908.44



NASDAQ index, -45.095 points or -0.56% at 7946.29



Dow industrial average, -125 points or -0.48% at 26126



In other markets at the start of equity trading



spot gold is up $6.72 or +0.45% at $1505.80



WTI crude oil futures are trading down $1.30 or -2.8% at $54.10

In the US debt market yields are lower.









