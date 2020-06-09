US stocks open lower. Dow string of 6 up days in jeopardy.

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Dow up 6 straight days. Nasdaq closed at all time highs yesterday.  S&P closed higher on the year yesterday.

A day after the Dow extended it's win streak to 6 straight days (longest winning streak in 9 months), the S&P erased the 2020 declines and close higher, and the NASDAQ index close at an all-time record high, the markets are opening lower as investors take profits after the sharp run higher.

A snapshot of the major indices is currently showing:
  • S&P index, -36.9 points or -1.14% at 3195.49
  • NASDAQ index -52.97 points or -0.53% at 9871.77
  • Dow -396.38 points or -1.44% at 27176.00.
Boeing is giving up some of their gains seen over the last week (up over 50%). It is currently trading down over 5% on the day. Financials are getting hit as well after outperforming recently.

In the US debt market, yields are backing up as well:
  • 2 year 0.208%, -1.17 basis points
  • 5 year 0.408%, -3.8 basis points
  • 10 year 0.810%, -6.4 basis points
  • 30 year 1.56%, -8.1 basis point

