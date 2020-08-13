US stocks open mixed. NASDAQ up, S&P and Dow lower

NASDAQ higher by 0.25%

The US stock market is open and the major indices are trading mixed. A snapshot of the major indices currently shows:







S&P index -8.1 points or -0.24% the 3372.40



NASDAQ index up 39 points or 0.37% at 11054



Dow industrial average down 106.5 points or -0.38% at 27869



The S&P index yesterday moved above the record close level at 3386.15, but backed off into the end of day close and closed below the record level. Although the index is lower today, the record closing level is still within reach. FYI the record intraday high is at 3393.52