US stocks open mixed with the Dow leading the way higher. Nasdaq down.
Nasdaq working on 3rd day lower. Dow and S&P up for the 8th day in a row
The US stocks are opening up mixed with the Dow and S&P higher while the NASDAQ index is lower. The NASDAQ index is working on its 3rd day to the downside in a row. The Dow and S&P are working on their 8th straight day higher. Needless to say there is a rotation out of the tech heavy NASDAQ and into the economy rebounding Dow and broader S&P indices.
The snapshot of the markets are showing:
- S&P index up 15.6 points or 0.46% at 3375.97
- Dow up 333 points or 1.12% at 28128
- NASDAQ index -67 points or -0.61% at 10900