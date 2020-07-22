USDCAD cracks the lower trend line

Tests 1.3400

The USDCAD has cracked the lower trend line at 1.3416 and has moved down to test the next support area at the 1.3400 level. Going back to June 11, the price had a random (well not so random given it was at 1.3400) low at that level before zooming to the upside over the next day or 2.





Moving below below that level now, and traders will be looking toward the 1.3369 level a swing low from June 10) and the June low of 1.3314 (also on June 10).







