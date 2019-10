Swing area, 38.2% retracement and 100 day MA loom above

The USDCAD has run into overhead resistance defined by a swing area in the 1.32314-345 area, the 38.2% retracement at 1.3237 and the 100 day MA at 1.3238 level.





The high for the day reached to 1.32335. The price has rotated off the swing area.





If the correction resistance can stall the rally, the 1.3205-087 is the downside target to get to a and through.