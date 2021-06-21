USDJPY corrects higher to resistance after run lower reverses Asian tumble

However, the momentum could not be sustained and once the price moved back above the 200 hour MA (green line), the sellers turned back to buyers and the price moved back higher.





The reversal higher has taken the price back to retest the 100 hour MA (blue line) at 110.206 (the high just reached 110.199. Get back above that MA (and stay above) and the buyers take back more control. Stay below and I would expect 100 hour MA and 200 hour MA as the support and resistance once again until the buyers and sellers figure out the next "shove" for the pair.



