USDJPY falls below the 200 hour MA as stocks tumble

200 hour MA at 110.921 is broken

The USDJPY has fallen below its 200 hour moving average as stocks tumble. Dow is now down 400 points or -1.17%. The S&P index is down -1.49% and the NASDAQ index is down the most that -2.34%.









Looking at the USDJPY, the 200 hour moving average was broken at 110.921. That is now risk for sellers. Stay below is more bearish. Earlier today, the price bounced off that level, but has resumed its move back to the downside with the stock market fall.





The next target comes between 110.777 and 110.809. That area represents swing highs and swing lows from September 24 and September 27.







US yields remain positive with the tenure up 1.2 basis points and the five year up 0.8 basis points, but is off the highest levels of the day.





