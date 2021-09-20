USD/JPY falls to fresh lows for the day as risk sentiment keeps more defensive

USD/JPY down 0.2% to 109.75 currently









USD/JPY failed to get enough of a spark to hold a break back above 110.00 at the end of last week (bolstered by higher yields at the time) and sellers are fighting their way back now, seizing some near-term control to start the new week.





The break back below the 200-hour moving average (blue line) now sees the near-term bias turn more neutral, with support hugging closer to the 100-hour moving average (red line) @ 109.69 at the moment.





As for overall direction in the pair, it is still largely dictated by the play in Treasury yields - which at the end of last week failed at key resistance:





The dollar and yen are the two leading major currencies so far today but the yen is edging out in front amid the more defensive risk tones in the market.