Minimal movement continues





The trading range in USD/JPY is just 26 pips today and the pair is trading at 106.93, up 6 pips on the day.





This is the third straight day minimal changes in the pair and the range in the past 8 days is less than 100 pips.





The moves are a reminder of the late-May period when USD/JPY flattened out followed by an explosion to 110.00 followed by a quick trip back down to 107.00.