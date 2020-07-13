USDJPY tests key barometer area for buyers and sellers.

100 hour MA and 50% retracement.

The 100 hour moving average currently comes in at 107.22. The 50% retracement of the move down from last week's high to last week's low comes in at 107.208.









The high for the day just reached 107.222.





The "market" is testing a key barometer area for both the buyers and sellers at the 107.208 to 107.22 area. Move above should solicit more buying. The 200 hour MA at 107.357 (and moving lower) would be an upside target.





Stay below and we could see a rotation back down toward the 107.07-09 area.











