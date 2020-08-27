USDJPY tests the swing highs for the week

Initial sellers against the ceiling

The USDJPY him moved to new session highs and in the process tested the highs for the week between 106.548 and 106.569. The high price reached 106.57 and backed off a bit. Move above the level opens the door for further upside momentum.









Close risk comes in between 106.408 and 106.465 area. A downward sloping trendline cuts across between those levels. If the price can stay above that area, the buyers remain firmly in control.







